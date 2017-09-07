Girl, six, knocked down by car in stable condition

Emergency services were called to Pollokshaws Road in Glasgow on Wednesday evening.

Pollockshaws Road: Young girl injured in collision. STV

A six-year-old girl knocked down by a car in Glasgow is being treated in hospital.

Police and paramedics were called to Pollokshaws Road at around 6.50pm on Wednesday.

The girl was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children and is said to be in a stable condition.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police were called to reports of a six-year-old girl being hit by a car on Pollokshaws Road in Glasgow.

"Emergency services attended and the girl was taken by ambulance to hospital, where medical staff describe her condition as stable."

