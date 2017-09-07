Scots held as armed police smash Magaluf 'cocaine ring'

Dean Christie, from Glasgow, and Stephanie Morgan, from Cumbernauld, were arrested.

Two Scots are being held after armed police raided a suspected cocaine ring in Magaluf.

Dean Christie, from Glasgow, and Stephanie Morgan, from Cumbernauld, have been arrested along with ten other Britons and two others over accusations of smuggling drugs into the island's Punta Ballena area.

Spain's Civil Guard said it seized 3kg of cocaine, more than €100,000 (£91,454) in cash, watches and four cars.

Smaller amounts of MDMA tablets, hashish and methamphetamine were also found.

When contacted by STV News, the Spanish Civil Guard confirmed Christie, 24, and Morgan, 25, were remanded in custody after appearing before a judge in Palma, Majorca, on Saturday.

They were refused bail along with eight other Britons over a risk they might get flights off the island.

A Spaniard and a Dominican have also been held in custody. The remaining two Britons were released without charge.

Under Spanish law, the suspects could be held in prison for up to two years awaiting trial.

