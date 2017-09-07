Pensioners hit out as broadband boxes block their view

Donald and Rosemary Ferguson first complained to Virgin Media nine months ago.

An elderly couple have hit out at Virgin Media after the internet provider installed three large broadband boxes outside their house.

Donald and Rosemary Ferguson say the boxes have ruined their view and block out the light at their home in Barrhead, East Renfrewshire

They have made little progress since complaining to Virgin nine months ago.

"This has really affected our homes," said Rosemary, 82.

"It completely blocks out any light from coming into the house and we now have no outlook at all."

She added: "We were never advised they were going to be put here but apparently that's because they don't need planning permission to put them up.

"We have been fighting this since January and have just hit a brick wall the whole way."

Local councillor Danny Devlin called Virgin "a law unto themselves" despite companies not needing planning permission to install the infrastructure.



A spokeswoman for the company said: "Virgin Media is currently expanding its network in the area to bring ultrafast broadband speeds to more homes and businesses.

"As we do so, we endeavour to minimise disruption and we apologise for any inconvenience to residents.

"In the case of the cabinets in Lowndes Court, the council was notified prior to Virgin Media installing the cabinets and the correct procedures were followed."

