Body of man discovered in car park near Glasgow Central
The body was found in the Mitchell Street car park at 1.55am on Thursday.
The body of a man has been found in a car park in Glasgow city centre.
The discovery was made at the Mitchell Street car park near Glasgow Central station at 1.55am on Thursday.
A blue tent has been erected near the exit while investigations are carried out.
Officers are not treating the death as suspicious.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Enquiries are presently ongoing to confirm the identity of the man.
"His death is not believed to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.