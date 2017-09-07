Body of man discovered in car park near Glasgow Central

The body was found in the Mitchell Street car park at 1.55am on Thursday.

Mitchell Street: A blue tent has been erected. Alisdair Woodburn

The body of a man has been found in a car park in Glasgow city centre.

The discovery was made at the Mitchell Street car park near Glasgow Central station at 1.55am on Thursday.

A blue tent has been erected near the exit while investigations are carried out.

Officers are not treating the death as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Enquiries are presently ongoing to confirm the identity of the man.

"His death is not believed to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

