Paedophile raped girl and sexually assaulted two others

Arthur Warwick was already serving a life sentence for child-sex crimes in England.

Rapist: Warwick is serving a life sentence.
A paedophile who is serving a life sentence in England for sexual offences against children raped one girl and abused two others in Scotland.

Arthur Warwick, 59, was jailed for seven years at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday for his crimes north of the border.

He committed the offences between 2004 and 2010.

Warwick raped a 15-year-old girl and sexually abused a 13-year-old and a ten-year-old at a house in Dumfriesshire, the High Court in Glasgow heard.

He targeted the children when he visited family friends in the area from his home in Cumbria.

Prosecutor Lisa Gillespie told the court: "The accused is currently serving a life sentence for sexual offences against children in England between 1975 to 2016.

"We are dealing with the Scottish complainers in the case which was investigated by Cumbria Police."

The court heard the Crown Prosecution Service in England declined to prosecute these offences and left it up to the Crown Office in Scotland to do so.

Judge Johanna Johnston QC told Warwick his sentence would run alongside his English one.

She added: "The court in England took the view that you pose a significant danger to young children. It might have been better to deal with all the offences together at the same time."

Defence QC Thomas Ross said: "It will be March 2029 before Mr Warwick can even be considered for parole in England. He will be 72 then. In fact he may spend the rest of his days behind bars.

"These Scottish offences will be taken into account by the parole board."

Last year, Warwick admitted 30 separate offences dating back to the mid-1970s.

Carlisle Crown Court heard he offered sweets and cigarettes to the children as "inducements".

The judge sentenced Warwick to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 13 years and said he had caused "incalculable harm".

