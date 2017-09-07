Nine-year-old girl discovered dead at house in Glasgow
Police are treating the death on Dumbreck Road, Pollokshields, as unexplained.
A nine-year-old girl has been found dead in a house in Glasgow.
Police were called to a property in Dumbreck Road, Pollokshields, at around 1.45pm on Thursday.
Her death is being treated as unexplained.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact cause of death which officers are treating as unexplained at this time."
A post-mortem examination will be carried out and a report sent to the procurator fiscal.
