Nine-year-old girl discovered dead at house in Glasgow

Police are treating the death on Dumbreck Road, Pollokshields, as unexplained.

Investigation: Police at the scene.

A nine-year-old girl has been found dead in a house in Glasgow.

Police were called to a property in Dumbreck Road, Pollokshields, at around 1.45pm on Thursday.

Her death is being treated as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact cause of death which officers are treating as unexplained at this time."

A post-mortem examination will be carried out and a report sent to the procurator fiscal.

