Fire on busy Glasgow street sees businesses evacuated

Emergency services were called to the blaze at Argyle Street in Finnieston on Thursday night.

Fire: Took place in heart of Finnieston. STV

Firefighters have tackled a blaze in a bustling Glasgow street.

Emergency services were called to Argyle Street in Finnieston around 8.40pm on Thursday after smoke was seen coming from the ground floor of a three-storey building.

Four crews attended the fire and extinguished the flames shortly before 10pm.

Local pubs and restaurants were evacuated and Argyle Street was closed between Kelvingrove Street and Derby Street.

Traffic diversions are in place and drivers are advised to avoid the area where possible.

There are no reports of any injuries.

