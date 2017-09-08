Man injured in 40ft balcony plunge at block of flats
Emergency services were called to Crosslees Drive in Thornliebank, East Renfrewshire.
A man has plunged 40ft from a balcony at a block of flats.
The 22-year-old was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with minor injuries.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 6.25pm on Wednesday to attend an address on Crosslees Drive.
"We dispatched one ambulance to the scene."
