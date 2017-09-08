Body of man found as flat cordoned off in housing estate

The discovery was made on Beechwood Drive in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire.

Beechwood Drive: Death is unexplained.

The body of a man has been found in a flat in North Lanarkshire.

The discovery was made on Beechwood Drive in Coatbridge.

Officers confirmed the death is being treated as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 3.25pm on Thursday, police received a report of a man's body being discovered in Beechwood Drive, Coatbridge.

"Officers are currently treating the death as unexplained.

"A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the circumstances of the death and enquiries are ongoing."

