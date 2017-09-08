Guns and chemicals seized as man found dead in house

Police have cordoned off the home after the death of the 58-year-old in Blantyre.

Winton Crscent: Emergency services disposing of firearms and chemicals.

Guns and chemicals have been seized after a man was found dead in a house.

Police have cordoned off the home following the death of the 58-year-old man on Winton Crescent in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire.

The guns, which did not have bullets in them, and chemicals have been taken by police, who are still searching the property.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 10.20am on Wednesday, the body of a 58-year-old man was discovered within a property on Winton Crescent, Blantyre.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report with be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

"As part of a routine search of the house, a quantity of firearms, which are believed to be deactivated, as well as a number of unknown chemical substances, were recovered."

She added: "Police sought assistance from the fire service to confirm the nature of the chemicals and following enquiries it was confirmed that they posed no risk to members of the public.

"Emergency services remain at the property to dispose of the firearms and chemical substances safely.

"No criminality has been established at this time."

