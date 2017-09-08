  • STV
  • MySTV

Father forced to deliver baby in hospital car park

Andy McLaren

Oscar Rollet made a dramatic entrance after buzzer mix-up at Glasgow Maternity Hospial.

Glasgow: Baby given birth in the couple's Kia.
Glasgow: Baby given birth in the couple's Kia. SWNS

A father taking his heavily pregnant wife to a hospital was forced to deliver his baby in a car park because he could not get through the security entrance.

Fabien Rollet, 37, said he "miraculously caught" his newborn son Oscar before he fell on to the pavement just yards from the maternity ward.

Confusion over the late night buzzer system at Glasgow Maternity Hospital left the father alone with wife Typhaine, 35, who was waiting in the couple's Kia with labour pains.

Mr Rollet said: "We arrived at the hospital just before midnight and I ran to the entrance buzzing.

"A lady who was waiting in front of the door offered to assist my wife, hearing her screaming, and she came back telling me that the head is out.

"I then started knocking the doors so hard that eventually someone came out. I returned to the car and saw my wife. Her hands were on the front passenger seat and her lower back outside pushing."

He continued: "I kneeled behind her and saw my son's head was out up to the mouth. I told my wife 'I am here everything is fine, I am here'.

"There was silence of ten seconds while she was concentrating with the contractions.

"She then did a final push and miraculously I caught him, preventing him falling to the pavement. We wrapped him immediately with a towel, then the staff arrived."

Baby: Mr Rollett could not get into hospital.
Baby: Mr Rollett could not get into hospital. SWNS

Before Oscar's arrival, Mr Rollet repeatedly pressed the buzzer on the out-of-hours entrance at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Unknown to him he was pressing a buzzer that was out of use.

By the time midwives went to the couple's aid, little Oscar was in his father's hands, born at 12.05am on August 12, just an hour and a half after Typhaine's waters broke.

The couple are full of praise for staff despite the mishap and thankful for their "little star", who weighed just over 7lb.

"I didn't see the other buzzer, I was told by a receptionist that I was the second person on the night to complain", Mr Rollet added.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde have since apologised to the family for the confusion.

The French couple, who also have a three-year-old daughter Aliona and live in the city centre, chose their son's name in tribute to his unconventional entry into the world.

Mr Rollet, who works as a civil engineer, said: "We took few days to realise what happened and did not know what name would suit our baby boy.

"Because he was born in the car, we even thought to call him Kia."

'Only in a Hollywood movie script do you see a story like that.'
Fabien Rollet

He continued: "Only in a Hollywood movie script do you see a story like that. 

"He was a star from the minute he arrived and we decided to give him a title for the best entrance in the world, Oscar which has 'car' in the name."

An NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde spokeswoman said: "We would like to apologise for any confusion caused in what must have been an already stressful situation.

"For security reasons our entrance does need to be secured in the late evening and overnight but we have installed additional signage at the entrance to ensure this doesn't happen again.

"We would like to congratulate Mr and Mrs Rollet on the birth of their baby and are glad to hear they were pleased with the care they received.

"Our maternity staff took over and found both mum and baby to be healthy following assessment."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.