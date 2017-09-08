Father forced to deliver baby in hospital car park

Oscar Rollet made a dramatic entrance after buzzer mix-up at Glasgow Maternity Hospial.

Glasgow: Baby given birth in the couple's Kia. SWNS

A father taking his heavily pregnant wife to a hospital was forced to deliver his baby in a car park because he could not get through the security entrance.

Fabien Rollet, 37, said he "miraculously caught" his newborn son Oscar before he fell on to the pavement just yards from the maternity ward.

Confusion over the late night buzzer system at Glasgow Maternity Hospital left the father alone with wife Typhaine, 35, who was waiting in the couple's Kia with labour pains.



Mr Rollet said: "We arrived at the hospital just before midnight and I ran to the entrance buzzing.

"A lady who was waiting in front of the door offered to assist my wife, hearing her screaming, and she came back telling me that the head is out.

"I then started knocking the doors so hard that eventually someone came out. I returned to the car and saw my wife. Her hands were on the front passenger seat and her lower back outside pushing."

He continued: "I kneeled behind her and saw my son's head was out up to the mouth. I told my wife 'I am here everything is fine, I am here'.

"There was silence of ten seconds while she was concentrating with the contractions.

"She then did a final push and miraculously I caught him, preventing him falling to the pavement. We wrapped him immediately with a towel, then the staff arrived."

Baby: Mr Rollett could not get into hospital. SWNS

Before Oscar's arrival, Mr Rollet repeatedly pressed the buzzer on the out-of-hours entrance at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Unknown to him he was pressing a buzzer that was out of use.

By the time midwives went to the couple's aid, little Oscar was in his father's hands, born at 12.05am on August 12, just an hour and a half after Typhaine's waters broke.

The couple are full of praise for staff despite the mishap and thankful for their "little star", who weighed just over 7lb.

"I didn't see the other buzzer, I was told by a receptionist that I was the second person on the night to complain", Mr Rollet added.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde have since apologised to the family for the confusion.

The French couple, who also have a three-year-old daughter Aliona and live in the city centre, chose their son's name in tribute to his unconventional entry into the world.

Mr Rollet, who works as a civil engineer, said: "We took few days to realise what happened and did not know what name would suit our baby boy.

"Because he was born in the car, we even thought to call him Kia."

'Only in a Hollywood movie script do you see a story like that.' Fabien Rollet

He continued: "Only in a Hollywood movie script do you see a story like that.

"He was a star from the minute he arrived and we decided to give him a title for the best entrance in the world, Oscar which has 'car' in the name."

An NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde spokeswoman said: "We would like to apologise for any confusion caused in what must have been an already stressful situation.

"For security reasons our entrance does need to be secured in the late evening and overnight but we have installed additional signage at the entrance to ensure this doesn't happen again.

"We would like to congratulate Mr and Mrs Rollet on the birth of their baby and are glad to hear they were pleased with the care they received.

"Our maternity staff took over and found both mum and baby to be healthy following assessment."

