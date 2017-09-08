Glasgow School of Art library reborn following blaze
The Mackintosh library was destroyed during a devastating fire in 2014.
Glasgow School of Art has revealed a full-scale prototype of a rebuilt Mackintosh library, three years after it was destroyed in a devastating fire.
The blaze tore through the west wing of the 108-year-old building, one of the best examples of Art Nouveau design in the world.
After six months of work, a prototype of the rebuilt library has been unveiled, partly recreated using Charles Rennie Mackintosh's original designs.
Professor Tom Inns, director of Glasgow School of Art, said the event marked a "hugely significant step in the restoration of the Mackintosh Building".
He added: "From the outset we said that we would restore the building and restore it well."
