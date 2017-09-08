Glasgow School of Art library reborn following blaze

The Mackintosh library was destroyed during a devastating fire in 2014.

Blaze: Fire destroyed Macintosh library. SNS Group

Glasgow School of Art has revealed a full-scale prototype of a rebuilt Mackintosh library, three years after it was destroyed in a devastating fire.

The blaze tore through the west wing of the 108-year-old building, one of the best examples of Art Nouveau design in the world.

After six months of work, a prototype of the rebuilt library has been unveiled, partly recreated using Charles Rennie Mackintosh's original designs.

Rebuilt: Mackintosh library prototype unveiled. SWNS

Professor Tom Inns, director of Glasgow School of Art, said the event marked a "hugely significant step in the restoration of the Mackintosh Building".

He added: "From the outset we said that we would restore the building and restore it well."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.