Men charged with 'Bonzo' murder bid in second appearance

Four men, all from Glasgow, appeared in private at the city's sheriff court on Friday.

Court: Alleged attack took place on motorway ramp. SWNS

Four men have made a second court appearance charged with attempting to murder Steven 'Bonzo' Daniel with a weapon.

Andrew Sinclair, 30, Michael Bennett, 30, Robert Bennett, 27, and Brian Ferguson, 35, appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

They are accused of the attempted murder in May this year at Port Dundas in the city.

The men, from Glasgow, all also face also faces charges of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Ferguson's lawyer Calum Ross opposed the full committal of his client, which was granted by sheriff Kenneth Hogg and he was released.

Papers from the court claim that on May 17 and 18 at a number of streets, including the M8 slip road at Craighall Street, they drove a car at a car being driven by Mr Daniel and did "deliberately collide" with it and "attempt to force it from the roadway".

It is alleged they repeatedly caused a car to collide with the car Mr Daniel was in and attempted to force it to hit parked cars.

Charges claim they drove close to the back of the car, deliberately hitting it on the slip road of the motorway, causing it to stop.

The charges further claim that with their faces covered, they smashed their way into the car and repeatedly struck Daniel on the face with a blade to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement, to the danger of his life.

Sinclair is also accused of attempting to murder Ryan Fitzsimmons on April 28 in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, with 31-year-old Michael Sutherland

The pair allegedly assaulted him on Gilmour Avenue, Clydebank, with their faces masked.

Sinclair and Sutherland, of Stonehouse, South Lanarkshire, are said to have repeatedly struck him on the head, arm and body with a knife, a hammer and an axe or similar objects.

They are charged with knocking him to the ground and repeatedly kicking him on the head, body and arm and rendering him unconscious to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of his life.

Sutherland is also charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The five men made no pleas when they appeared at the court.

All except Ferguson were remanded.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.