  • STV
  • MySTV

Men charged with 'Bonzo' murder bid in second appearance

STV

Four men, all from Glasgow, appeared in private at the city's sheriff court on Friday.

Court: Alleged attack took place on motorway ramp.
Court: Alleged attack took place on motorway ramp. SWNS

Four men have made a second court appearance charged with attempting to murder Steven 'Bonzo' Daniel with a weapon.

Andrew Sinclair, 30, Michael Bennett, 30, Robert Bennett, 27, and Brian Ferguson, 35, appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

They are accused of the attempted murder in May this year at Port Dundas in the city.

The men, from Glasgow, all also face also faces charges of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Ferguson's lawyer Calum Ross opposed the full committal of his client, which was granted by sheriff Kenneth Hogg and he was released.

Papers from the court claim that on May 17 and 18 at a number of streets, including the M8 slip road at Craighall Street, they drove a car at a car being driven by Mr Daniel and did "deliberately collide" with it and "attempt to force it from the roadway".

It is alleged they repeatedly caused a car to collide with the car Mr Daniel was in and attempted to force it to hit parked cars.

Charges claim they drove close to the back of the car, deliberately hitting it on the slip road of the motorway, causing it to stop.

The charges further claim that with their faces covered, they smashed their way into the car and repeatedly struck Daniel on the face with a blade to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement, to the danger of his life.

Sinclair is also accused of attempting to murder Ryan Fitzsimmons on April 28 in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, with 31-year-old Michael Sutherland 

The pair allegedly assaulted him on Gilmour Avenue, Clydebank, with their faces masked.

Sinclair and Sutherland, of Stonehouse, South Lanarkshire, are said to have repeatedly struck him on the head, arm and body with a knife, a hammer and an axe or similar objects.

They are charged with knocking him to the ground and repeatedly kicking him on the head, body and arm and rendering him unconscious to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of his life.

Sutherland is also charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The five men made no pleas when they appeared at the court.

All except Ferguson were remanded.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.