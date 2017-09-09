Tourists return as Florida braces for Hurricane Irma

Some have cut their holidays short as the category four hurricane nears the US.

Hurricane: Warning from Foreign Office.

Scottish tourists caught up in Hurricane Irma have begun arriving home, with some cutting holidays short fearing for their safety.

The catergory 4 hurricane has hit Cuba and is expected to reach the popular holiday destination of Florida on Sunday.

It has already devestated many Carribean islands leaving at least 23 people dead and millions of others affected.

The hurricane is is the most powerful Atlantic Ocean storm in recorded history, bringing with it sustained winds of 185mph.

'The situation could deteriorate significantly. Our ability to provide assistance may be extremely limited.' Foreign Office

On Saturday morning, Virgin and Delta flights arrived at Glasgow airport, the last scheduled flights from Florida before the storm is due to hit the US.

Holidaymakers returning told STV News they were "devastated" to cut their holidays short but glad to be home safe.

Virgin Atlantic said they would be unable to run their scheduled flights on Sunday due to the hurricane.

The company advised holidaymakers: "Irma is forecast to bring hazardous sea and weather conditions to parts of the Caribbean and Florida.

"It is likely that the aftermath of Irma may result in transportation and other local infrastructure disruptions which could have an impact on your holiday."

A state of emergency has been declared in Florida, with five million people told to evacuate parts of the state.

The Foreign Office has warned travellers the situation could "deteriorate significantly" and urged tourists to follow evacuation orders.

It said: "Across the United States it is important that you follow the advice of the local authorities, including any evacuation orders.

"The situation could deteriorate significantly. Our ability to provide assistance may be extremely limited.

"You should ensure you have your own contingency plans in place and consider your travel plans very carefully."

On Friday, a Scottish woman who is stranded on the British Virgin Islands described the devastating impact Irma has had there.

Speaking to STV News Tonight, Nicole Toppin said: "There's not really a tree left, buildings are down... looting going on."

