Body of man found floating in River Clyde near museum

Police recovered the man's body after they were called to an area near the Riverside Museum.

Clyde: Police enquiries ongoing.

Police are trying to establish the identity of a man whose body was pulled from the River Clyde.

Officers were called to reports of a body the river near the Riverside Museum around 12.50pm on Saturday.

The man's remains were later recovered from the water.

Police Scotland say they are carrying out enquiries to establish his identity.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Around 12.50pm on Saturday, September 9, 2017, police were called to a report of a body in the River Clyde near to the Riverside Museum.

"The body of a man has been recovered and police enquiries are ongoing to establish his identity."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.