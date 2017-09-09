Pensioner's life savings worth more than £100,000 stolen

A 75-year-old man has been left heartbroken after jewellery and cash was stolen.

Jewellery and cash worth more than £100,000 has been stolen during a break-in at an elderly man's house.

The 75-year-old discovered his life savings had been stolen after he returned to his house in Carenegie Street, Dumfries, on Friday morning.

Money and other items, which were worth a six-figure sum altogether, had been taken when he was out on Thursday night.

Police say the victim has been left "heartbroken" and some of the jewellery had tremendous sentimental value.

Some of the stolen cash was in American dollars and £100 notes, and police have asked businesses to keep an eye out for suspicious currency being used.

Detective constable Lee Moscrop, of Dumfries CID, said: "The householder is heartbroken at what's happened.

"Not only have his life savings been stolen, jewellery which is of tremendous sentimental value to him and his family has also been taken.

"Whether or not the thief or thieves knew what they were looking for or whether this was an opportunist who broke in, has still to be established."

DC Moscrop asked anyone who may have seen suspicious people or vehicles in the area to contact police.

He continued: "Officers are checking CCTV and making local enquiries in an effort to trace those responsible. Some of the cash taken was in £100 notes.

"To the everyday person on the street, these are rarely seen, so if you are a business dealing in currency and someone comes in using notes of that value, and if you have any suspicions about them, please get in touch."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police in Dumfries via 101, quoting incident number 2245 of September 9, 2017.

