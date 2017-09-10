Hundreds of orphanage children 'buried in mass grave'

An investigation found at least 400 children from Smyllum Park were buried in an unmarked grave.

Orphanage: Inquiry looking into abuse allegations. STV

The bodies of hundreds of children who died at an orphanage run by nuns are believed to be buried in a mass grave, an investigation has found.

At least 400 children from Smyllum Park Orphanage in Lanark are thought to be buried in an unmarked grave.

Research from the Sunday Post and BBC's File on 4 programme suggested the children were buried at an unmarked site in St Mary's Cemetery nearby.

The orphanage, run by the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul, was home to more than 10,000 children between opening in 1864 and closing in 1981.

Former First Minister Jack McConnell told the newspaper: "It is heartbreaking to discover so many children may have been buried in these unmarked graves.

"After so many years of silence, we must now know the truth of what happened here."

While First Minister, in 2004, Mr McConnell made a formal apology at Holyrood to victims of care home abuse.

Smyllum Park Orphanage is one of the institutions being examined by the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry into historical allegations of the abuse of children in care.

Representatives of The Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul gave evidence to the inquiry in June and said they could find no evidence of abuse.

The next phase of the inquiry hearings will start in November with a "particular focus" on Smyllum Park and another home run by the same religious order, Bellevue House in Rutherglen, the inquiry has said.

The Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul told the Sunday Post a statement: "We are core participants in the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry and are co-operating fully with that inquiry.

"We remain of the view that this inquiry is the most appropriate forum for such investigations.

"Given the ongoing work of the inquiry we do not wish to provide any interviews.

"We wish to again make clear that, as Daughters of Charity, our values are totally against any form of abuse and thus, we offer our most sincere and heartfelt apology to anyone who suffered any form of abuse whilst in our care."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.