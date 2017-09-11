Armed police on patrol for Celtic Champions League game

Police have announced additional security measures for the Paris Saint Germain match.

Police: Warning over disorder and hate crime. STV

Armed police will be deployed at Celtic's Champion's League qualifier against Paris St Germain amid extra security measures.

Around 58,000 people are expected to attend the match at Celtic Park, which kicks off at 7.45pm on Tuesday.

Police said it may take longer than usual for supporters to get through the turnstiles due to the heightened security, which will include road closures.

The match commander for the fixture said the measures were not in response to any particular threat, and similar precautions had been taken at other stadiums.

Superintendent Mark Hargreaves: "Public safety is always paramount for events like football matches, and we have a full policing plan in place to ensure that supporters get to and from the stadium safely.

"We are well versed in policing these types of events. The overall policing plan will include additional security measures in and around the stadium, such as road closures.

"Please be patient as it might take a little more time than usual to get through the turnstiles."

'Anyone intent in causing disorder or hate crime can be expect to be arrested by police.' Supt Mark Hargreaves

He urged anyone travelling to the match to plan their journey in advance to avoid missing the kick-off.

Supt Hargreaves continued: "I would like to emphasise that the security measures, which includes the presence of armed officers, are not in response to any particular threat as there is no intelligence to suggest that - similar measures have been introduced across a number of stadiums and are being used at Ibrox and Hampden.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to remind those attending to be aware of restrictions on what you can bring into the stadium.

"Additionally, anyone intent in causing disorder or hate crime can be expect to be arrested by police."

