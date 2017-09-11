Former Scots rugby player dies during Singapore triathlon

Steve Begley, who played for Glasgow Hawks, fell ill during event's swimming leg.

Steve Begley: He won league and cup double with team. Glasgow Hawks

A former Scots rugby player has died during a triathlon in Singapore.

Steve Begley fell ill during the swimming leg of Sunday's event.

The 42-year-old, who played for Glasgow Hawks, was pulled from the water but was unable to be saved.

Begley was part of the Hawks team that won the league and cup double in 1998 before moving to Singapore ten years ago for a career in financial services.

The triathlon involves a 2km swim, followed by a 65km cycle and a 16km run.

A statement from the Hawks said: "The thoughts of everybody associated with Hawks and Glasgow rugby are with his brother Matt and the rest of his family at this very sad time."

A statement from the Triathlon Association of Singapore said: "We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of a competitor during the swim portion of the Singapore International Triathlon 2017.

"Immediate medical assistance and resuscitation was commenced at the event site.

"We also had a medical doctor with automated external defibrillator (AED) and other medical equipment for resuscitation on site.

"He was transported to Singapore General Hospital where he was treated. Sadly, he could not be revived despite resuscitation efforts."

The statement added: "At this moment, we have established contact with his family and we will do our best to render them any assistance they may require at this point in time.

"We are saddened and all our prayers are with his family at this time. We will only be able to share more details once [an] investigation has been completed."

