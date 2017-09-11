Body pulled from River Clyde in search for missing rapper

Calum Barnes was found dead in the river near the Riverside Museum in Glasgow.

Calum Barnes: Major search was launched to find him. Deadsoundz Inc

The body of a Scots rapper has been pulled from the River Clyde.

Calum Barnes was found dead near Glasgow's Riverside Museum shortly before 1pm on Saturday.

The discovery came after a major search was launched on Sunday, September 3, over fears he had plunged into the water.

Mr Barnes was better known by the name Lumanes with the Glasgow group Deadsoundz Inc.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The formal identification has taken place and we can confirm the body was that of Calum Barnes."

Tributes have been paid to the popular musician, described as an "inspiration to others around him".

Emergency: A search was originally launched on Sunday, September 3. STV

In a statement, Deadsounz Inc said: "The emergency services were able to recover Calum from the River Clyde.

"We want to thank them for all their efforts since Sunday evening (September 3).

"There are no words to thank everyone for their support over this difficult period. We could not have got through without it.

"Every single person has been absolutely amazing. Now he can be laid to rest and we can say goodbye to our brother."

They added: "We are absolutely heartbroken. 21 years old with his whole life ahead of him.

"He will never be forgotten and we will honour his memory every single day. Calum had the biggest smile, heart and ambition of anyone we have ever known. He was an inspiration to others around him."

Musician: Tributes have been paid by his group. Deadsoundz Inc

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.