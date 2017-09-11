Man arrested in connection with housing estate fire

Suspect due in court over blaze which left woman fighting for her life.

Redburn: A woman was taken to hospital after the fire Google 2017

A man has been arrested in connection with a house fire which left a woman fighting for her life.

The 27 year-old, who has been detained in custody, will appear in court today over the blaze in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire.

His arrest comes more than a month after the fire at a house in the Redburn estate in Bonhill which left a 44 year-old woman in a critical condition.

The alarm was raised around 12.30am on July 25 and the victim was rushed to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

She survived her ordeal but was left with serious injuries.

At the time Police Scotland confirmed detectives were investigating whether the fire was started deliberately.

A force spokeswoman confirmed a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

The suspect is expected to appear before Dumbarton Sheriff Court today.

