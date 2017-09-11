Postman seriously injured after being mauled by dog

Royal Mail worker was bitten by a German Shepherd on Strathcarron Road in Paisley.

Royal Mail: Postman is still off work after attack. CC/PA by Papyrologist/PA / Cropped

A postman has been seriously injured after being mauled by a dog.

The Royal Mail worker was approaching a house on Strathcarron Road in Paisley, Renfrewshire, when he was bitten by a German Shepherd.

The 48-year-old was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital with serious hand and arm injuries. He is still off work following the attack on Wednesday.

A Royal Mail spokeswoman said: "Royal Mail can confirm that a postman was severely attacked by a dog last week while delivering to an address on Strathcarron Road.

"The postman is still in hospital and deliveries have been suspended to the address.

"We know that the overwhelming majority of dogs are friendly most of the time, however, even the most placid animal will defend itself if it feels its territory is being threatened."

Strathcarron Road: Postman suffered serious injuries. Google 2017

She added: "Our first priority as an employer is to ensure the welfare and safety of our people who provide a valuable service to our customers.

"Dog attacks or the threat of attack are a serious issue, with seven postmen and women on average being attacked every day across the UK, and when it is unsafe for our postmen and women to deliver we will, and do, suspend deliveries."

