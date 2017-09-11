Child and adult struck by car across from art gallery

Both have been taken to hospital after the incident on Argyle Street in Glasgow.

Argyle Street: A child and an adult have been taken to hospital. STV

A child and an adult have been injured after they were struck by a car outside Kelvingrove Art Gallery in Glasgow.

Both have been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital to be treated for injuries following the accident on Argyle Street.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the incident.

She said: "At around 16.55 hours on Monday police received reports of an adult and a child being struck by a vehicle on Argyle Street near Kelvingrove Art Gallery.

"Both have been taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and enquires are ongoing"

Argyle Street will be closed in both directions from Blantyre Street to Sauchiehall Street and diversions are in place.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area if possible.

