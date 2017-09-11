Body of 14-year-old girl discovered in Ayrshire park

The teenager was found dead at Bourtreehill Park in Irvine.

Police probe: Teenager found in Irvine park.

The body of a 14-year-old girl has been discovered in a park in North Ayrshire.

Police said the teenager's body was found in Bourtreehill Park in Irvine on Monday around 11.45am.

The death of the girl is being treated as "unexplained" and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

A police spokesman said: "Police Scotland is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 14-year-old girl found dead within Bourtreehill Park at around 11.45am on Monday September 11.

"The death is being treated as unexplained.

"It is anticipated that a post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."