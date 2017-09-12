Heavy wind and rain warnings for parts of Scotland 

High winds could cause potential travel disruptions and power cuts.

Warning: Southern Scotland is expecting heavy wind and rain.

Parts of Scotland have been warned to expect heavy rainfall and winds that could reach 75mph.

The Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning and said there could be a chance of flooding in some areas.

The worst of the wind and rain is expected to pass over southern Scotland and the Borders from Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday morning.

The wind will bring with it a risk of potential travel disruption, power cuts and damage to trees and buildings.

The yellow warning will be active from 5pm on Tuesday until 8am on Wednesday.

The Met said: "Winds with gusts of 55-65 mph, perhaps reaching 75 mph in exposed places, are looking increasingly likely."

