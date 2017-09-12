  • STV
  • MySTV

No evidence of crime at orphanage where 400 children 'buried'

STV

Bodies are believed to be in mass grave at St Mary's Cemetery in Lanark.

Smyllum Park Orphanage in Lanark closed in 1981.
Smyllum Park Orphanage in Lanark closed in 1981. STV

Prosecutors have said there is no evidence that a crime has been committed at an orphanage where the bodies of hundreds of children were reportedly buried in a mass grave.

At least 400 children from Smyllum Park Orphanage in Lanark are thought to be buried in an unmarked grave at the town's St Mary's Cemetery.

The orphanage, run by the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul, was home to more than 10,000 children between opening in 1864 and closing in 1981.

Research carried out by the BBC and Sunday Post of death records found that most of the children died of natural causes between 1870 and 1930 from common diseases such as tuberculosis, pneumonia and pleurisy.

Scotland's Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) and Police Scotland said they "recognise the level of public concern" following the reports but that there is currently no evidence of criminal activity.

Smyllum Park Orphanage is one of the institutions being examined by the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry with allegations surrounding the mass grave expected to be studied later this year.

Representatives of The Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul gave evidence to the inquiry in June and said they could find no evidence of abuse.

A joint statement from COPFS and Police Scotland said: "COPFS and Police Scotland recognise the level of public concern following media reports about Smyllum Park Home, including reports that children were buried in unmarked graves.

"COPFS and the police are responsible for the investigation of crime and the investigation of sudden, suspicious and unexplained deaths.

"Based on the information currently available, there is no evidence to suggest a crime has been committed, or that any deaths require to be investigated, but that position will be kept under review.

"Any allegations of criminality will be thoroughly and sensitively investigated."

The Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul told the Sunday Post in a statement: "We wish to again make clear that, as Daughters of Charity, our values are totally against any form of abuse and thus, we offer our most sincere and heartfelt apology to anyone who suffered any form of abuse whilst in our care."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.