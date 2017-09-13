Flood warnings as Storm Aileen brings wind and rain

Drivers have been warned to take care amid the year's first named storm.

Storm: Gusts of up to 75mph expected. © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

Motorists have been warned over possible flooding as Storm Aileen hits the UK.

The weather system is the first named storm of the year, with the Met Office saying it could bring heavy rain and gusts of up to 75mph.

Southern Scotland and the Borders are expected to see the worst of the storm on Wednesday morning.

Police in the Moray area also warned drivers to be aware of possible flooding on the A98.

A yellow warning for wind and rain was issued on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

The Met Office said: "Heavy rain is expected later on Tuesday and early on Wednesday.

"This may cause flooding on the transport network, with spray and difficult driving conditions due to the combination of rain and wind.

"There is also a small chance of flooding affecting homes and businesses."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.