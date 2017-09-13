Worker dies after being crushed by pipes at welding firm

Man died while working at IODS Pipe Clad in Kelvin Industrial Estate, East Kilbride.

IODS: He was taken to hospital but later died. Google 2017/PA

A worker has died after being crushed by pipes at a welding firm.

The 52-year-old died while working at IODS Pipe Clad in Kelvin Industrial Estate, East Kilbride.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but later died.

STV News understands he was crushed by falling pipes.

A joint investigation involving Police Scotland and the Health and Safety Executive has been launched following the incident, which happened on Thursday.

A police spokeswoman said: "On Thursday, September 7, at around 11.10am, a 52-year-old man was injured during an incident in Kelvin Industrial Estate, East Kilbride.

"He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and has since died. Enquiries are continuing."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We dispatched two ambulances, our special operations response team and the trauma team.

"One male patient was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital."

The company, which operates under Glen Almond Group, has been contacted for comment.

