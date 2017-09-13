Seven arrests after Champions League game at Celtic Park

A 21-year-old man has been charged after a supporter appeared to confront Kylian Mbappe.

Match: Around 58,000 were in attendance. Ian Rutherford/ EMPICS Sport

There were seven arrests at the Champions League match between Celtic and Paris Saint-Germain, police have said.

The arrests included a 21-year-old man who was charged with allegedly invading the pitch and with assault, after a supporter appeared to aim a kick at PSG's Kylian Mbappe.

The incident has led to Celtic being charged by UEFA.

Around 58,000 people were in attendance at Celtic Park for the match on Tuesday evening.

Police Scotland said seven people were arrested, four of whom remained in police custody on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old man was charged with an alleged pitch invasion and with an alleged assault.

A 31-year-old man was charged with charged with a breach of the peace and a 51-year-old man was charged with an alleged assault.

A man aged 35 was charged under the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act.

Three who were arrested for more minor offences were later released by the police.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Reports have been submitted to the procurator fiscal."

