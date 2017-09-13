Elderly couple assaulted and robbed at home by three men

Thieves forced their way into the couple's home and stole money in Bearsden.

Bearsden: OAPs robbed in 'utterly despicable' crime' (file pic). © STV

An elderly couple were assaulted and robbed by three men who forced their way into their home claiming to be from the water board.

The incident happened at around 10.50am on Tuesday on Woodvale Avenue in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire.

The 76-year-old man and his 71-year-old wife were left "absolutely traumatised" by the break-in, Police Scotland said.

The men fled the house with more than £1000 in cash and drove off in a car which was parked nearby.

Detective constable Gordon Walker described it as an "utterly despicable crime".

"Extensive enquiries are underway to trace these cowardly criminals, with officers currently examining CCTV and speaking to local residents," he said.

"From witness accounts so far, we have established that the suspects left the scene in a silver hatchback vehicle.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have seen this vehicle occupied by men matching these descriptions in the area around the time of the incident to please get in touch."

All three men are described as being white and wearing orange builder's gloves. At least two were in their 20s and one was wearing a high-visibility jacket.

