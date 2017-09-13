Man charged after 'assaulting' police during death probe

The body of a 20-year-old woman was discovered in Hilltown Court, Dundee.

Hilltown: A cordon was put in place. STV

A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a police officer while investigations were being carried out into the death of a woman.

Emergency services were called to Hilltown Court in Dundee after the body of a 20-year-old was discovered.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene for assaulting a police officer, obstruction, threatening and abusive behaviour, and resisting arrest.

The high rise was cordoned off while investigations were carried out following the discovery on Monday.

The woman's death is not thought to be suspicious.

