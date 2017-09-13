Football fan admits pitch attack during Celtic v PSG tie

John Hatton, of Belfast, was led away by stewards following the incident on Tuesday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5574708118001-celtic-charged-by-uefa-after-supporter-pitch-invasion.jpg" />

A football fan has admitted running onto the pitch before carrying out an assault during Celtic's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

John Hatton, of Belfast, ran through the players in the first half of the European fixture at Celtic Park before he was led away by stewards on Tuesday.

Mr Hatton's charges of pitch incursion and assault were described as "very serious" during an appearance at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

His sentence was deferred until October 11 and he was released on bail.

Mr Hatton has been banned from entering any football ground in Scotland, England and Wales until then.

Celtic have been charged by UEFA over the incident and face a hearing on October 19.

A range of sanctions are available to the European game's governing body, starting at a warning or financial penalty, up to a potential stand closure or travel ban for supporters.

PSG were charged after seats were broken at Celtic Park.

Celtic were defeated 5-0 by the French giants in what was their opening Group B fixture in the Champions League.

UEFA chiefs have already fined Celtic 11 times in less than six years over fan behaviour issues ranging from pro-IRA chants to fireworks, crowd disturbances and illicit banners.

