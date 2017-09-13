Man seriously injured in early-hours street stabbing

The 35-year-old was rushed to hospital after the incident in Milton, Glasgow.

Scaraway Street: Man found at 3am (file pic). Googled 2017

A 35-year-old man was stabbed on a street in Glasgow in the early hours of Wednesday morning, police said.

The victim was injured around 3am on Scaraway Street in the city's Milton district.

Emergency services attended and the injured man was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for stab wounds.

Hospital staff describe his condition as stable.

Detective sergeant Martin Smith said: "Enquiries are at an early stage to establish more details on the exact circumstances surrounding this attack and to trace the person responsible.

"Officers have also been carrying out enquiries in the local area and are gathering CCTV footage in relation to this investigation.

"At this time I would urge any witnesses, or anyone who was in the area of Scaraway Street around the time of the incident on Wednesday morning, to contact Maryhill Police Office on 101."

