Cannabis haul worth £174,000 seized during police raid

A haul of cannabis worth £174,000 has been seized by police in Glasgow.

The drugs were recovered during a search of a property on Clydeholm Road on Tuesday.

Two men were arrested and appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Edvin Drishti, 24, and Mehdi Ulqinaku, 29, have both been charged with drugs offences.

They made no plea and are expected to appear in court again on September 21.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers from Greater Glasgow Division searched a property in Clydeholm Road and recovered a quantity of drugs."

