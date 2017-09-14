Man charged after nine-month-old baby seriously injured

Baby girl unconscious at a home on Robert Burns Avenue in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

Clydebank: Police were called to the hospital. Google 2017

A man has been charged after a nine-month-old baby was seriously injured in a house.

Emergency services were called after the baby girl was unconscious at a home on Robert Burns Avenue in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

She was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in a serious condition just before 3.50am on Saturday. Police were then called to the hospital at 4.20pm.

A 20-year-old man is due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Thursday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At 4.20pm on Saturday, police were called to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after a nine-month-old female was admitted suffering serious injuries following an incident at a house in Clydebank that morning.

"A 20-year-old man was arrested and detained in police custody in connection with the incident."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We dispatched one ambulance which arrived on the scene within four minutes.

"One female patient was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital."

