Search for missing woman, 52, last seen two months ago

Mei Ying Weng was last seen at her home in Glasgow on Saturday, July 15.

Missing: Mei Ying Weng was last seen in July. Police Scotland

A police search is underway for a missing woman last seen two months ago.

Mei Ying Weng was last seen at her home address on Wyndford Road, Maryhill in Glasgow on Saturday, July 15.

The 52-year-old, who was reported missing by a family member on August 4, is described as being Chinese, around 5ft 6ins in height with shoulder length brown hair.

When she was last seen she was wearing a black jacket, black trousers and a black top.

Officers are appealing for the assistance of the public in their ongoing efforts to trace Ms Weng.

Inspector Craig Walker of Maryhill Police Office said: "Although a number of enquiries and searches have been carried out to date to trace Mei Ying, officers have so far been unsuccessful in tracing her, and as time passes we just want to ensure that she is safe and well.

"She is known to frequent the Glasgow City Centre, Hamilton and Easterhouse areas, and we have been liaising with our colleagues in both Greater Glasgow and Lanarkshire Divisions in this enquiry."

Anyone with information on her current whereabouts have been asked to contact Maryhill Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 4361.

