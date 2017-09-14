Man in court over serious assault on nine-month-old baby
A man has been charged with seriously assaulting a nine-month-old baby in West Dunbartonshire.
William Robertson, 20, was arrested over the incident on Robert Burns Avenue in Clydebank.
The baby girl was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in a serious condition just before 3.50am on Saturday.
Robertson, of Clydebank, was charged with assault to severe injury and danger of life.
He made no plea or declaration during the private hearing at Dumbarton Sheriff Court and was committed for further examination.
Robertson was remanded in custody and is expected to next appear in court on September 21.
