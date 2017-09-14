  • STV
  • MySTV

Outrage after college body awards official 17% pay rise

STV

Glasgow Colleges' director Robin Ashton will see his salary jump from £81,000 to £95,000.

Colleges: Committee said award was 'outrageous' (file pic).
Colleges: Committee said award was 'outrageous' (file pic). City of Glasgow College

A college official's 17% pay rise has been branded "unacceptable" by the Scottish Government.

MSPs have criticised the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) for failing to prevent the rise agreed by Glasgow Colleges' Regional Board (GCRB).

The move would see the salary of the board's executive director Robin Ashton jump from £81,000 to £95,000, an increase of £14,000.

Holyrood's Public Audit Committee was told SFC interim chief executive Dr John Kemp had decided not to use his power to step in over the decision, despite thinking it was "very hard to justify".

He told MSPs he had considered the issue "very carefully" but concluded that the governance arrangements at the board were robust and the power should only be used "in extremis".

Dr Kemp said he had instead written to the chair of the board making his view clear and was "disappointed" about the decision that was reached.

SNP MSP Alex Neil pressed Dr Kemp on whether he could still step in to prevent the rise, which he described as "absolutely beyond belief" and "outrageous".

He said: "Here we are still in a year when we're telling nurses that they get 1% and we're talking about a nearly 20% rise for somebody who is already on a very substantial salary which you clearly have indicated that you don't agree with.

"Why are you not using your powers to set an example? If you don't use your powers you're sending out the wrong message to the rest of the college sector about these excessive pay rises."

Mr Neil added: "I would suggest this is in extremis. I think there will be public outrage if this goes ahead and deservedly so."

In a statement issued after the committee meeting, GCRB said it would provide full details on how the decision was reached.

But a Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "This level of salary increase is unacceptable - especially given the current climate of challenging public sector finances."

The committee has now called on education secretary John Swinney to raise the issue.

A letter to the minister stated: "Our concern is with the wider, and wholly damaging, message that may be sent out by such cases.

"After an extended period of public pay restraint and with established pay policies in place, it would be entirely inappropriate for anyone in the college sector to be awarded a pay increase significantly higher than that received by other workers."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.