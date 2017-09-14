Outrage after college body awards official 17% pay rise

Glasgow Colleges' director Robin Ashton will see his salary jump from £81,000 to £95,000.

Colleges: Committee said award was 'outrageous' (file pic). City of Glasgow College

A college official's 17% pay rise has been branded "unacceptable" by the Scottish Government.

MSPs have criticised the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) for failing to prevent the rise agreed by Glasgow Colleges' Regional Board (GCRB).

The move would see the salary of the board's executive director Robin Ashton jump from £81,000 to £95,000, an increase of £14,000.

Holyrood's Public Audit Committee was told SFC interim chief executive Dr John Kemp had decided not to use his power to step in over the decision, despite thinking it was "very hard to justify".

He told MSPs he had considered the issue "very carefully" but concluded that the governance arrangements at the board were robust and the power should only be used "in extremis".

Dr Kemp said he had instead written to the chair of the board making his view clear and was "disappointed" about the decision that was reached.

SNP MSP Alex Neil pressed Dr Kemp on whether he could still step in to prevent the rise, which he described as "absolutely beyond belief" and "outrageous".

He said: "Here we are still in a year when we're telling nurses that they get 1% and we're talking about a nearly 20% rise for somebody who is already on a very substantial salary which you clearly have indicated that you don't agree with.

"Why are you not using your powers to set an example? If you don't use your powers you're sending out the wrong message to the rest of the college sector about these excessive pay rises."

Mr Neil added: "I would suggest this is in extremis. I think there will be public outrage if this goes ahead and deservedly so."

In a statement issued after the committee meeting, GCRB said it would provide full details on how the decision was reached.

But a Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "This level of salary increase is unacceptable - especially given the current climate of challenging public sector finances."

The committee has now called on education secretary John Swinney to raise the issue.

A letter to the minister stated: "Our concern is with the wider, and wholly damaging, message that may be sent out by such cases.

"After an extended period of public pay restraint and with established pay policies in place, it would be entirely inappropriate for anyone in the college sector to be awarded a pay increase significantly higher than that received by other workers."

