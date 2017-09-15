Factory blaze cancels trains between Glasgow and London

Caledonian Sleeper and Virgin trains are among services affected on the west coast line.

Blaze: Disruption throughout the day. Network Rail

Trains on the West Coast Main Line between Glasgow and London have been cancelled after a fire broke out near the railway.

The blaze started at an office and factory complex in Harrow, north-west London around 11.45pm on Thursday.

On Friday morning, Network Rail said the Caledonian Sleeper and Virgin's west coast service were among the operators affected.

The fire is expected to cause disruption for passengers throughout Friday as emergency services work to make the site safe.

A Network Rail spokesman said: "Owing to a fire in a commercial property next to the railway line near Harrow, train services between Watford Junction and London Euston are not running.

"Passengers wanting to travel on the West Coast Main Line and West London Line are urged to check with their train operator or nationalrail.co.uk before travelling as disruption and cancellations are to be expected throughout the day.

"The safety of passengers and staff is our priority.

"We are working with our partners at London Midland, Southern, Virgin Trains West Coast, Caledonian Sleeper and the emergency services to update passengers as when more information becomes available."

