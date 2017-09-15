Man arrested after father 'fatally stabbed in street'
Craig McClelland, a father-of-three, died in hospital after an incident in Paisley.
Police have made an arrest after a man died in an alleged stabbing.
Craig McClelland, 31, died in hospital after he was found in Tweed Avenue, Paisley on Sunday, July 23.
Mr McClelland, a father-of-three, had been on his way to a friend's house.
Police Scotland said a 24-year-old man had been arrested and detained in connection with his death.
He is expected to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Friday.
