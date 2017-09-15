Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car

The crash happened on the A71 between Strathaven and Stonehouse in South Lanarkshire.

A71: Road has been closed by police. Google 2017/UK Emergency Aviation

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash with a car.

The collision happened on the A71 between Strathaven and Stonehouse in South Lanarkshire.

The road has been closed following the smash at 11.10am on Friday.

An air ambulance was called to take the man to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Emergency services attended and a man who was the motorcyclist has been airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

"Two people from the car have been looked at by paramedics but have not been taken to hospital."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.