Doctor who groped patient during examination struck off

A cardiologist who worked at Wishaw General Hospital has been found guilty of misconduct.

Hospital: Series of charges proven.

A doctor who groped a patient's breasts after she was admitted to hospital with chest pains has been struck off.

Syed Tauqeer Bukhari was found to have carried out "sexually motivated" examinations of the woman at Wishaw General Hospital on two occasions.

The doctor was found to have lifted up her top without her consent and touched her inappropriately in July 2013.

The General Medical Council (GMC) had brought charges against the doctor, which were found proven by an independent panel in June this year.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) has now ruled that he should be struck off the medical register.

The woman, who was in her 20s at the time and was named only as Patient A, said the examination left her feeling "uncomfortable."

Her accusations led to criminal charges of sexual assault being brought against Dr Bukhari but the case against him was found not proven at Hamilton Sheriff Court in May 2015.

The MPTS requires a different burden of proof than in criminal cases and in June the three-person panel in Manchester said the woman's account was credible, finding a series of charges against him proven.

Mr Bukhari, a cardiologist, had tried to save his career at a further hearing of the MPTS this week, where he said he would no longer examine female patients without a chaperone present.

A hearing took place on Tuesday where Mr Bukhari argued he had "learned his lessons" and apologised to the patient.

He told the panel in a written submission: "I acknowledge that Patient A, who was vulnerable, must have been very distressed and upset because I did not treat her according to GMC guidelines.

"I wholeheartedly apologise to Patient A for the distress caused and also to the MPTS and GMC for my actions and omissions."

He continued: "I can assure the panel that I have learnt my lessons.

"I have been following GMC rules and regulations of good medical practice since these issues arose and will continue to do so.

"I believe that I am a safe doctor to practice now. I assure the MPTS and GMC that I will not repeat my serious mistakes."

'Your misconduct constituted a particularly serious departure from, and blatant and reckless disregard for, the principles set out in good medical practice.' MPTS panel

The GMC's case presenter argued Mr Bukhari should be struck off, as his misconduct was serious and was not an isolated incident.

He said that Mr Bukhari had mislead colleagues about the outcome of a police investigation against him.

This week, MPTS panel said Mr Bukhari's admission of fault was "limited" as he had failed to acknowledge his actions were sexually motivated.

The panel told him in its ruling: "Your misconduct constituted a particularly serious departure from, and blatant and reckless disregard for, the principles set out in good medical practice.

"Given the significant aggravating factors in this case, the tribunal concluded that your conduct and behaviour is fundamentally incompatible with your remaining on the register."

