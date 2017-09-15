  • STV
  • MySTV

Doctor who groped patient during examination struck off

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

A cardiologist who worked at Wishaw General Hospital has been found guilty of misconduct.

Hospital: Series of charges proven.
Hospital: Series of charges proven.

A doctor who groped a patient's breasts after she was admitted to hospital with chest pains has been struck off.

Syed Tauqeer Bukhari was found to have carried out "sexually motivated" examinations of the woman at Wishaw General Hospital on two occasions.

The doctor was found to have lifted up her top without her consent and touched her inappropriately in July 2013.

The General Medical Council (GMC) had brought charges against the doctor, which were found proven by an independent panel in June this year.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) has now ruled that he should be struck off the medical register.

The woman, who was in her 20s at the time and was named only as Patient A, said the examination left her feeling "uncomfortable."

Her accusations led to criminal charges of sexual assault being brought against Dr Bukhari but the case against him was found not proven at Hamilton Sheriff Court in May 2015.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1390133-doctor-groped-patient-s-breasts-during-examinations/ | default

The MPTS requires a different burden of proof than in criminal cases and in June the three-person panel in Manchester said the woman's account was credible, finding a series of charges against him proven.

Mr Bukhari, a cardiologist, had tried to save his career at a further hearing of the MPTS this week, where he said he would no longer examine female patients without a chaperone present.

A hearing took place on Tuesday where Mr Bukhari argued he had "learned his lessons" and apologised to the patient.

He told the panel in a written submission: "I acknowledge that Patient A, who was vulnerable, must have been very distressed and upset because I did not treat her according to GMC guidelines.

"I wholeheartedly apologise to Patient A for the distress caused and also to the MPTS and GMC for my actions and omissions."

He continued: "I can assure the panel that I have learnt my lessons.

"I have been following GMC rules and regulations of good medical practice since these issues arose and will continue to do so.

"I believe that I am a safe doctor to practice now. I assure the MPTS and GMC that I will not repeat my serious mistakes."

'Your misconduct constituted a particularly serious departure from, and blatant and reckless disregard for, the principles set out in good medical practice.'
MPTS panel

The GMC's case presenter argued Mr Bukhari should be struck off, as his misconduct was serious and was not an isolated incident.

He said that Mr Bukhari had mislead colleagues about the outcome of a police investigation against him.

This week, MPTS panel said Mr Bukhari's admission of fault was "limited" as he had failed to acknowledge his actions were sexually motivated.

The panel told him in its ruling: "Your misconduct constituted a particularly serious departure from, and blatant and reckless disregard for, the principles set out in good medical practice.

"Given the significant aggravating factors in this case, the tribunal concluded that your conduct and behaviour is fundamentally incompatible with your remaining on the register."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.