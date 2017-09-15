Man in court over fatal stabbing of Paisley father 

The 24-year-old is accused of the killing in Tweed Avenue, Paisley on July 23.

Murder: Craig McClelland was stabbed in Paisley.

A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of another man in Renfrewshire two months ago.

James Wright is accused of killing Craig McClelland in Tweed Avenue, Paisley at around 11.20pm on Sunday, July 23.

The 24-year-old made no plea and was remanded in custody at Paisley Sheriff Court.

He is alleged to have stabbed the 31-year-old who was taken to hospital after the incident but later died from his injuries.

Sheriff Colin Pettigrew continued the case for prosecutors to investigate further.

Wright will appear again at a later date yet to be confirmed.

