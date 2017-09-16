Firefighters battle blaze at Glasgow sandwich shop

The emergency services were called to Piece on Argyll Street shortly before 10pm on Friday.

Argyll Street: Firefighters battle blaze at Piece. STV

A Glasgow sandwich shop has been forced to close after a fire caused by a faulty fridge.

The emergency services were called to Piece on Argyll Street, Finnieston, shortly before 10pm on Friday.

Firefighters wearing breathing gear entered the ground-floor shop and extinguished the blaze.

In a statement published in the early hours of Saturday morning, Piece said a faulty fridge was responsible.

"As you may have heard we had a 'slight' issue with a fridge that wanted to be an oven last night," it said.

"Everyone's okay but we'll be shut for a wee bit while we lick the soot aff the walls.

"Absolutely huge thanks to our wonderful upstairs neighbours for raising the alarm and to the emergency services for their fast reactions and ruthless efficiency."

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were alerted at 9.54pm.

She said: "We attended a report of a ground-floor shop on fire and had four appliances there in total."

The fire had been brought under control by 10.30pm, she added.

