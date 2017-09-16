Boy, 16, assaulted and robbed by gang of teenagers

The victim was attacked while walking near Fountain Gardens in Paisley.

Assault: Boy had backpack and cash stolen (file pic). ©Deadline

A 16-year-old boy has been assaulted and robbed by a gang of teenagers.

The victim was walking near Fountain Gardens on Love Street, Paisley, when he was approached by six teenagers.

The group, all believed to be aged between 16 and 19, assaulted the 16-year-old before stealing his backpack and cash.

Detective sergeant Michael Lochrie said: "The despicable behaviour displayed by this group of youths is completely unacceptable and enquiries are underway to trace them.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have noticed the group in the area, or anything else suspicious, to come forward."

