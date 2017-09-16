Man shot at on doorstep of Paisley home in murder bid

The 42-year-old was confronted at his home on Glasgow Road in Paisley on Friday night.

Paisley: Car found on fire after shooting (file pic). ©SNS Group

The attempted murder of a man who was shot at on his doorstep is being investigated by police.

The 42-year-old was confronted at his home on Glasgow Road in Paisley at 9.30pm on Friday.

The man was not injured, however, and the gunman fled.

A short time later a Ford Focus was found on fire near Arkleston Road Cemetary, about two miles away.

Police are investigating whether the two incidents are linked.

A spokeswoman said: "Detectives are appealing for information following an attempted murder in Paisley.

"At around 9.30pm, a 42-year-old man answered the door of his home in Glasgow Road, Paisley, where he was confronted by a man who discharged a firearm at him before making off from the property.

"The victim, who was alone in the house at the time, was not injured during the incident."

Detective inspector David Wagstaff said officers are examining CCTV footage and interviewing nearby residents.

"Extensive enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding this reckless incident, which we believe to be targeted," he said.

"Officers are currently examining CCTV as well as speaking to local residents and I would appeal to members of the public to come forward with any information that could assist with our investigation."

