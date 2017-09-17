Man arrested after armed robbery at charity shop

Police were called to Comfort Kids in Cumbernauld Shopping Centre on Saturday.

Arrest: Man held after Cumbernauld robbery (file pic). ©SNS Group

A man has been arrested following an armed robbery at a charity shop.

A 24-year-old woman who was working alone in the shop was not injured, police said, but more than £100 in cash was taken.

A 59-year-old man has been arrested and detained by officers.

He is expected to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the robbery.

