Investigation into M&D's rollercoaster crash concludes

Ten people were injured after the Tsunami ride derailed at the theme park.

Crash: People were left trapped. Demi Campbell

An investigation into a roller coaster crash at M&D's theme park has been completed.

Ten people were injured when carriages fell around 30ft from the rails of the Tsunami ride in June last year.

Several people were trapped after five gondolas fell and collided with a children's ride.

The Health and Safety Executive has now finished its investigation into the crash and handed its report to the Crown Office.

Prosecutors say their investigation is ongoing.

Eight children and two adults were taken to hospital after the Tsunami ride derailed on June 26.

Three of the children were seriously injured in the incident.

A safety inspector has been banned by the HSE as part of its investigation.

An HSE spokesman said: "HSE has now concluded its investigation into the incident which occurred at M&D's theme park in June 2016 and the report has been submitted to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).

"Any decision on further action is a matter for COPFS, and as such we cannot comment further."

A spokesman for the Crown Office said: "The procurator fiscal has received a report in relation to an incident in Motherwell on June 26, 2016.

"The investigation, under the direction of the Crown's Health and Safety Division, is ongoing."