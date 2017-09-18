Car set on fire in suspected petrol bomb attack on street
The blaze involving a Volkswagen Scirocco happened in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire.
A car has been deliberately set on fire in a suspected petrol bomb attack.
The blaze happened on Ross Place in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire.
It is understood a Volkswagen Scirocco could have been petrol bombed in the attack, which happened outside a house at 11.35pm on Saturday.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "At around 11.35pm, a white Volkswagen Scirocco was deliberately set alight outside a house in Ross Place, Rutherglen.
"No one was in the car at the time.
"Two men were seen running away.
"Enquiries into the incident are continuing."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.