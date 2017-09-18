Woman sexually assaulted while out running by the Clyde
A teenager approached the woman on a bicycle before carrying out the attack.
A woman was sexually assaulted by a teenager on a bicycle as she was out running by the River Clyde in Glasgow.
The 29-year-old woman was attacked as she was out running near the SECC on Tuesday, September 12.
The boy, thought to be between 12 and 14, cycled up to her near Congress Road before the assault took place.
Police said the woman was not injured but was distressed following the attack, which took place around 7.30pm.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are ongoing."
